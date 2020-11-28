1/
Lucielle Esther Stromberg, 93, of Cromwell, Conn., died on Nov. 22, 2020, in Cromwell. Family and friends are invited to gather at Fairview Cemetery, Saturday, Dec. 9, at 9:30 a.m. for a short interment service. A memorial service will follow at the Evangelical Covenant Church at 11 a.m., officiated by the Rev. J.T. Madison of the Evangelical Covenant Church of Port Allegany and assisted by the Rev. Lars Stromberg of Hinsdale, Ill. Due to the pandemic, the service may only be attended via live stream at facebook.com/portcov. Funeral arrangements are by the Erickson-Hanson Funeral home of New Britain, Conn. and the Switzer Funeral Home of Port Allegany.

