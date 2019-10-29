Home

Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
LYNN F. SORTON

LYNN F. SORTON Obituary
Lynn F. Sorton, 69, of Parklane Drive, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in UPMC Cole, Coudersport.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, with the Rev. James Campbell, pastor of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, officiating. Burial will be in Portage Valley Cemetery, Wrights. Memorials can be made to a . Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2019
