|
|
|
Lynn V. Kemp, 99, of Eleven Mile Road, Millport, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in UPMC Cole Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Unit, Coudersport.
Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union St., Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at noon.
For further information, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, 2019