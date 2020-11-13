Madalyn D. Drake, 98, of Shinglehouse, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the residence of her daughter. Private funeral services were held at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials in Madalyn's name may be made to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748. Madalyn's family entrusted her care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences, visit www.virgillhowardfunerahome.com
or the funeral home's Facebook page.