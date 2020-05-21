Auntie M!!!

My rock. My Aunt, My Friend,

My sister, My mother figure.

Even a Grandmother figure to my children.

I will miss our talks, your support, Encouraging me when I am down, all of the family stories you shared with me, but most of all, your Love.

I miss you so much already! I was never prepared enough to loose you but ready for God and our loved ones in Heaven to have you. May you Rest In Peace. I love you!!

Connie Austin-Wynn

Family