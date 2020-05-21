MARCIA A. (AUSTIN) KELLIGAN
1952 - 2020
Marcia H. Kelligan, 68, of Mapleview Lane, Coudersport, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Corry Manor in Corry, after a courageous battle with cancer and kidney disease.
Born March 25, 1952 in Clinton, she was the daughter of Clyde Austin and Grace Shear Austin.
She married Keith Kelligan on July 25, 2007 in Coudersport. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents, all from Coudersport.
Marcia was a graduate of Coudersport High School. She also graduated from the Olean Business Institute.
She enlisted into the U.S. Army where she lived in Germany during the years of her service. She played the flute in the Army band. After her honorable discharge, she lived in Ridgway where she worked in the accounting department at the local hospital. Later, she moved back to Coudersport. She was an ATA bus driver until she became a case worker for the Department of Public Welfare.
In previous years, Marcia was a pianist and flutist and sang in the choir at the First Presbyterian Church.
She was an active member and worked for the Potter Post 192 American Legion In Coudersport.
Marcia was well known for her love of shopping! She enjoyed giving gifts to others as well as sharing her humorous personality. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching and antique collecting. She was an avid reader. Marcia loved the challenge of a crossword puzzle and coloring. It was always amazing how she remembered dates (of events) and names of loved ones. Her heart was as huge as her smile. She will be greatly missed.
Marcia is survived by her brother, Eugene A. Austin of Santa Maria, Calif.; cousins, Laurie Shear of Coudersport, William Shear of Farmville, Va., Jim Mitchell of Coudersport and Joe Mitchell of Coudersport; two nieces, Cristina Austin-Bucklin of Sugar Grove and Connie Austin-Wynn of Jamestown, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Diane VanDewark of Busti, N.Y. and several great-nieces and nephews. Marcia was a mentor to her nieces and cared for them and their children as her own.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Artisan Center, 227 N. Main St., Coudersport, PA 16915.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from May 21 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 20, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to you today
Paula,Cy, VETTENBURG
Friend
May 20, 2020
Love you so much!!
Connie Wynn
Family
May 19, 2020
Auntie M!!!
My rock. My Aunt, My Friend,
My sister, My mother figure.
Even a Grandmother figure to my children.
I will miss our talks, your support, Encouraging me when I am down, all of the family stories you shared with me, but most of all, your Love.
I miss you so much already! I was never prepared enough to loose you but ready for God and our loved ones in Heaven to have you. May you Rest In Peace. I love you!!
Connie Austin-Wynn
Family
