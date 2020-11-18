Margaret A "Peggy" Kelsey passed away at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, rising to God's eternal kingdom. She fought a four-year battle with malignant melanoma.
Peggy was born on June 3, 1938 in Chester, the daughter of the late Joseph H Boden and Marguerite (Knaff) "Peg" Pierson. She married Donald E Kelsey on August 16, 1958 in Chester. They celebrated 62 years of marriage. She graduated from Chester High School and attended Wilmington General Hospital School of Nursing Program.
Peggy's large, close-knit family was her best blessing. She loved her family endlessly. Peggy lived a long, full life. She was very caring and had a big heart. She was a journalist and photographer for several local newspapers and former News Director at WFRM radio for many years. She reported on many local and county government board meetings, which lead to her passion for community service. She was elected to serve two four-year terms on Coudersport Borough Council and served on many borough committees. In 1986 she received the Presidential Appointment to serve on the United States Selective Service Board.
She was elected twice as the Democratic Potter County Commissioner from 1996 through 2003. She often traveled to Harrisburg to meet with legislators and served on various committees on behalf of Potter County and its taxpayers.
From 1985 – 1991, she chaired the Potter County Victorian Christmas Festival, which was sponsored by the Coudersport Chamber of Commerce. She was a member of many civic organizations, PTSA and was involved with all the clubs and school activities her children participated in.
She owned and operated "Kelsey Reservation Bureau," a seasonal placement service for hunters. She Organized "Kelsey Tours" through Blue Bird Bus Company, hosting many trips including the Expo in Montreal, Canada and Phantom of the Opera, Toronto, Canada.
She was a charter member of Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Company for 10 years and was one of the first Pennsylvania and New York states certified EMTs in the Coudersport area. She was an active member of the American Red Cross volunteering as a CPR and first aid instructor for many years. She was the first woman firefighter assigned to the CVFD Rescue Squad. She worked many hours assisting with CVFD bingo and fundraising events.
She was employed as a travel agent with AAA North Central PA Travel Agency for several years and a member of the International Airlines Travel Agent Network. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church.
Peggy and her husband loved taking their children on many camping trips and adventures.They went cave exploring in Kentucky, camped on the shores of Chincoteague Island to watch the annual Pony Penning Day, visited Niagara Falls and cruised around the Caribbean Islands. They chaperoned their granddaughter's Coudersport High School French class trip to Europe. Peggy loved all animals and the Kelsey family had ponies, horses, pigs, lamb, dogs, cats, guinea pigs, birds, turtles, fish and more over the years. Many neighborhood kids remember Peggy making hundreds of candy apples to hand out on Trick or Treat night.
Surviving is her husband Donald of 62 years; sisters, Patricia Loy, Coudersport; Nina Boden, Coudersport, Christine (Laurence) Coole, Coudersport; brothers, Joseph (Wanda) Boden, Genesee and Earl (Virginia) Pierson, Conshohocken; children, Donna (Walter) Foust, Coudersport, Linda Hemphill, Coudersport, Gary (Amy Brown) Kelsey, Coudersport, Susan (Michael) Roboski, Allegany, N.Y.; grandchildren, Jessica Burr, Coudersport, Alexandra (Charles) Sinnamond, Coudersport, Breanna Hogle, Olean, N.Y., Zachary Hogle, Allegany, N.Y., Owen Roboski, Port Allegany; great-grandchildren, Shaylei Burr, Coudersport, Isaac Burr, Coudersport, Zofia Burr, Coudersport, Addison Burr, Coudersport and Ridge Sinnamond, Coudersport; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Wilson "Bud" Pierson; step-mother, Alice Boden and step-brother Henry Lewis.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private family memorial will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Perry Cemetery, Perry, Ohio in her husband's family grave site. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Teachers Pet Rescue, 19 Blackberry Lane, Coudersport, PA 16915. The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport, PA 16915 with her arrangements.To share your fondest memories of Peggy or to sign her guestbook, please visit wwwthomasfickinger.com.