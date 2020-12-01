Margaret J. Fox, 81, of Germania, formerly of Doylestown, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. Born July 1, 1939, in Abington, she was the daughter of Joseph and Rose Dorson Wobensmith.
On Sept. 5, 1959, in Warminster, she married John D. Fox, who survives. She devoted her life to her family. Margaret was a member of St. Bibiana Catholic Church, Galeton and enjoyed doing artwork.
Surviving besides her husband, John, are four children, Capri Spier of Ulysses, Shawn Fox of Ulysses, Dane Fox of Quakertown, and Shannon Fox of Lancaster; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildnren. She was predeceased by an infant son.
Friends may call at St. Bibiana Church, Galeton, on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 – 11 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rev. Joseph V. Dougherty will be the Celebrant. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kinney. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.