Margaret L. Wright, 91, of Sweden Hill, formerly of Ulysses, passed away with her loving family by her side, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Jack Wilson of Coudersport, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, after a short illness.
A private family graveside funeral service was held on Friday, Jan. 24 in the Ulysses Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held on a date and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31, 2020
