Margery G. Mann, 98, of North Syracuse, N.Y., formerly of Addison, N.Y. and Ulysses, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Kissimmee, Fla.
Burial will be in Mills Cemetery on a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Mills Cemetery Association, c/o Jeannette Barker, 369 Hamilton Road, Ulysses, PA 16948.
Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2020