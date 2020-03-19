Home

Margery G. Mann Obituary
Margery G. Mann, 98, of North Syracuse, N.Y., formerly of Addison, N.Y. and Ulysses, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Kissimmee, Fla.
Burial will be in Mills Cemetery on a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Mills Cemetery Association, c/o Jeannette Barker, 369 Hamilton Road, Ulysses, PA 16948.
Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2020
