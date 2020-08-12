Marguerite A. "Peg" Pierson, 102, of Coudersport, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at the Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.
Peg was born on Oct. 6, 1917 in Chester, the daughter of the late John and Rebecca (Keiley) Knaff.
She married Wilson "Buddy" Pierson on June 26, 1952 in Woodlyn, and they celebrated 38 years of marriage until his passing on Feb. 18, 1991.
Peg loved her family endlessly. Her grandchildren and their friends called her Mom Mom. Every summer for many years she took her grandchildren to Atlantic City, N.J. for vacation and instilled a love for the beach. She thoroughly enjoyed cooking and was a great cook. She loved hosting all her family at Christmas and always had everyone for a big Christmas dinner. Her home was always beautifully decorated. Family always enjoyed some of their favorites consisting of oyster stew, crab salad, her famous chocolate cake, cheesecake and turkey with dumplings. She loved to shop and put a new meaning to "shop til you drop." She out-shopped her daughters and grandchildren who were ready to "drop" way before she tired out, even in her late 90's.
She loved all animals! She had frequent visitors of chipmunks, raccoons, and foxes, which she gave tasty treats. She called her foxes by the name of "critter." She would call "critter" at dinner time and the foxes could be seen running out of the woods to her house for their treats.
Peg worked in her family's tavern, Knaff's Grille, in Chester and several retail stores. She also was an operator for Bell Telephone and PBX-Del Co (Western Union and Switchboard Operations) and was a Division Manager for Radell Beauty Products and Hair Supplies.
Peg was a past President for the Air Park Civic Association and Captain for United Way. She was well known in the Chester area for raising teacup Chihuahuas, which she dressed up in beautiful handcrafted outfits and took them to the local children's hospital to brighten the lives of the young patients. She also took her lovely attired Chihuahuas to various fundraising events to help raise funding for various organizations. Her Chihuahuas were featured one year at the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, N.J.
Surviving are a daughter, Margaret "Peggy" A. (Donald) Kelsey, Coudersport; a son, Earl (Virginia) Pierson, Conshohocken; grandchildren, Donna (Walter) Foust, Coudersport; Linda Hemphill, Coudersport; Gary (Amy Brown) Kelsey, Coudersport; Susan (Michael) Roboski, Allegany, N.Y.; Chris McLaughlin, Conshohocken; great-randchildren, Jessica Burr, Coudersport; Alexandra (Charles) Sinnamond, Coudersport; Breanna Hogle, Olean, N.Y.; Zachary Hogle, Allegany, N.Y.; Owen Roboski, Roulette; great-great-grandchildren, Shaylei Burr, Coudersport; Isaac Burr, Coudersport; Zofia Burr, Coudersport; Addison Burr, Coudersport; Ridge Sinnamond, Coudersport; and her beloved puggle, Emma.
As per her wishes, a graveside service and burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany, at the family's convenience.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to; Sweden Valley Manor's Activity Department, 1028 E. Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915 or Teachers Pet Rescue, 19 Blackberry Ln., Coudersport, PA 16915.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home 210 North East St. Coudersport, with her arrangements.
