Maria L. Dalrymple, 86, loving wife, mother and grandmother, of Gettysburg, formerly of Coneville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Born on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 1934 in Dover, N.J., she was the daughter of Carl E. and America Mitchell Peterson. After graduating high school and attending Bible College, Maria was employed as a secretary by Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, N.J. and the Potter County Probation Department in Coudersport.
In addition to her parents, Maria was predeceased by a son, Steven W. Dalrymple; and a brother, Carl E. Peterson, Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Everett W. Dalrymple, whom she married on Nov. 26, 1955 in Wharton, N.J. Surviving besides her husband are a daughter, Sharon L. (James) Geleta; three granddaughters, Jamie Faith DeOms, Katie Joy DeOms, and Kacie Hope (Brian) Spearman; and two nephews, Carl E. Peterson III and Rex Peterson.
Maria attended the Coudersport Alliance Church in Coudersport. She loved the Lord with all her heart. Her kitchen table was always open to a friend in need. She loved antiques, growing houseplants, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren.
Private funeral services will be held at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union St., Shinglehouse. Kevin Cornish, assistant pastor of the Coudersport Alliance Church, will officiate.
Burial will be in Rathbone Cemetery, Coneville.
A memorial service will be held at her church, the Coudersport Alliance Church, on a date and time to be announced.
Memorials in Maria's name may be made to the Coudersport Alliance Church, 7 Alliance Avenue, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Maria's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences or share a fond memory of Maria, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
