Marion L. Walker, 95, of Coudersport, passed away with her loving family by her side on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 in UPMC Cole Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Coudersport, after a long illness. Due to COVID-19 restrictions private funeral services were held in Sweden Valley Faith United Methodist Church with Pastor Scott Ogden, officiating. Marion's family entrusted her care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
