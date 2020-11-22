1/
MARIAN L. WALKER
Marion L. Walker, 95, of Coudersport, passed away with her loving family by her side on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 in UPMC Cole Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Coudersport, after a long illness. Due to COVID-19 restrictions private funeral services were held in Sweden Valley Faith United Methodist Church with Pastor Scott Ogden, officiating. Marion's family entrusted her care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. To express condolences, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
