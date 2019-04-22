Marianne Allen, 72, of Galeton, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at her home.

Born April 5, 1947, in Blossburg, she was a daughter of the late Franklin and Evelyn (Hensel) Pletcher. On Sept. 12, 1987, at the Log Cabin Inn in Gaines, she married Duane "Terry" Allen who survives.

Marianne was a Teacher's Aid at Galeton School for more than 20 years and volunteered at the Galeton Public Library. She loved to shop, and enjoyed sewing, embroidery, doing crafts, camping, collecting bears, NASCAR, and baking. She also made fudge every month for Goodies For Our Troops.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Terry Allen, are a son, Jason (Kassie) Irwin, Gaines; a daughter, Jacquie Knott, Lawrenceville; six grandchildren, Allison Frost, Gabrielle Knott, Abigail Knott, Jayden Irwin, Jaxson Irwin, and Kenzie Irwin; two brothers, Raymond Pletcher, MS and Joseph (Alicia) Pletcher, WV; five sisters, Dawn Pletcher, Wellsboro, Alice Rachiele, Wellsboro, Evelyn "Onnie" (Jim) McIntyre, Del., Donna (Stewart) Burrous, Middlebury Center, and Julie Betts, Mansfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, Gaines, on Friday, April 26, from 10–11 a.m. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Thadius Sales officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Goodies For Our Troops or to the Galeton Public Library. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton.

