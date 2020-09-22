1/1
MARIE (SHENBERGER) SCHILBERZ
1940 - 2020
Marie (Shenberger) Schilberz, 80, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Williamsport Hospital.
She was the wife of Robert F. Schilberz to whom she was married for 57 years.
Born June 3, 1940 in York County, a daughter of the late Earl and Elsie (Kohler) Shenberger, she was a graduate of Kennard Dale High School.
Mrs. Schilberz was a seamstress at various sewing factories in the York area.
She was a member of Cross Roads United Methodist Church and also attended Austin Free Methodist Church.
Marie enjoyed watching the wildlife, particularly black bears and hummingbirds from her country home.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Schilberz is survived by a son, Edward D. and wife Amy Shenberger of Red Lion; a brother, George Shenberger of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Ruth A. and husband Bobby Graham of Red Lion and Kathryn L. and husband Donald Slenker of Shiloh.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Kurvin Shenberger.
A public viewing will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion, following all PA Dept. of Health guidelines. Private burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Austin Free Methodist Church, 2976 Wharton Rd., Austin, PA 16720. Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sep. 22 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
