She was born March 19, 1937 in Sinnemahoning, the daughter of the late Oliver James and Julia Marie (Dexter) Huling.

Margie graduated from Austin High School Class of 1955.

Following graduation, she worked at Emporium Specialties in Austin.

Margie married the love of her life, Peter A. Eckert on July 11, 1959.

They would have celebrated their 60th anniversary next month.

In later years she worked at Eckert's Tavern and Eckert's Exxon both located in Austin.

After moving to Delaware in 1982, she worked at Eckert Brothers Tools, Hardware & Surplus.

Margie was a past active member of the Jaycee Wives in Austin, as well as the Austin Fire Company Ladies Auxillary.

She was an avid traveler and camper and loved to read. Above all, Margie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her sisters: Helen A. Glover and Dorothy A. Huling; and her brother, Everett G. Huling.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Peter A. Eckert of Bridgeville, Del.; her son, James P. Eckert (Jan) of Bridgeville, Del.; her daughter, Marla K. Eckert of Bridgeville, Del; her grandchildren: Lacey Mae Eckert, Kelsey Marie Eckert, Ricky L. Vickers (Samatha), and Riley Taylor Vickers; and her favorite kitty, Mikey.

A memorial service will be held Sunday June 30, at 2 p.m. at Austin United Methodist Church, 26 Turner Street, Austin.

Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

A luncheon/reception will be held after the interment at Austin Church.

For our Delaware family and friends, an announcement will be made at a later date for a celebration of life in Margie's honor.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Marjorie's memory to Austin United Methodist Church, 26 Turner Street; Austin, PA 16720, or the : PO Box 14301; Cincinnati, OH, 45250.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from June 18 to June 25, 2019

