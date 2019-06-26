Marjorie A. Eckert, 82, of Bridgeville, Del., formerly of Austin, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 31, 2019 at Christiana Care Hospital in Christiana, Del.
A memorial service will be held Sunday June 30, at 2 p.m. at Austin United Methodist Church, 26 Turner St., Austin. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. A luncheon/reception will be held after the interment at Austin Church. Arrangements are being handled by the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 N. East Street, Coudersport. To share your fondest memories of Marjorie or to sign her guestbook, visit www.thomasfickinger.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from June 26 to July 3, 2019