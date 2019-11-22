|
Marjorie Ferguson Green, 100, of Coudersport, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at her home.
Marjorie was known to her family and friends as Marge or Margie. She was born on Sept. 24, 1919 in Parnassus, the daughter of the late John and Jessie (Simpson) Ferguson. She married Daniel C. Green Sr. in 1944 and he preceded her in death in 1985.
Marjorie is survived by two loving sons, Daniel C. Green Jr. of Pittsburgh and Stephen A. Green of Coudersport; and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by three sisters, Gladys Alcorn, Louise Buist and Joyce Hill and two brothers, Everett and Richard Ferguson.
Marjorie graduated as Valedictorian from Apollo High School. She also attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Pittsburgh, where she received a Master's Degree in English Education.
Marjorie was an English Teacher at Richland High School, Pittsburgh for twelve years retiring in 1982. During her lifetime of many activities, she volunteered for the Greater Pittsburgh Literary Council, she served on the Board of Coudersport Habitat for Humanity and was a Deacon of the First United Presbyterian Church of Coudersport where she remained a member until her death.
According to Marjorie's wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Marjorie's name be made to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, 800 Waterfront Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or the First United Presbyterian Church, 402 North Main St., Coudersport, PA 16915.
Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home of Coudersport is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, 2019