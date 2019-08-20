Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Potter Brook People's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARK FAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK R. "Skinny" FAY


1967 - 2019
Send Flowers
MARK R. "Skinny" FAY Obituary
Mark R. "Skinny" Fay, 52, of Potter Brook, Westfield, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Friends may attend a visitation at the Potter Brook People's Church on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 2-4 p.m. Burial will be in Champlin Cemetery, Westfield on a later date. Memorials may be made to the People's Church of Potter Brook, 62 Rte. 49, Westfield, PA 16950. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.