Mark R. "Skinny" Fay, 52, of Potter Brook, Westfield, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Friends may attend a visitation at the Potter Brook People's Church on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 2-4 p.m. Burial will be in Champlin Cemetery, Westfield on a later date. Memorials may be made to the People's Church of Potter Brook, 62 Rte. 49, Westfield, PA 16950. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019