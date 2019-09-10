Home

Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Potter Brook People's Church
MARK R. "Skinny" FAY


1967 - 2019
MARK R. "Skinny" FAY Obituary
Mark R. "Skinny" Fay, 52, of Potter Brook, Westfield, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 in his grandmother's home surrounded by his family.
Friends may attend a visitation at the Potter Brook People's Church on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 2 – 4 p.m. Burial will be in Champlin Cemetery, Westfield on a later date.
Memorials may be made to the People's Church of Potter Brook, 62 Rte. 49, Westfield, PA 16950.
Arrangements are under the direction of Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019
