Marlene A. "Marty" Kromar, 83, of Shinglehouse, formerly of Portville, N.Y., passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 1, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union Street, Shinglehouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Marty, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com.
