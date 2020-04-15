Home

Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
MARVIN W. SMITH


1938 - 2020
MARVIN W. SMITH Obituary
Marvin W. Smith, 81, formerly of Port Allegany, peacefully joined his Heavenly Father from his home in Antioch, Tenn., on Monday, April 13, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Due to the social circumstances with the pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, with the Rev. James Campbell, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Port Allegany. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made @ www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 15 to Apr. 23, 2020
