MARY ANN (HUGGINS) BALLING
1943 - 2020
Mary Ann Balling, 77, of Coudersport, passed away Sunday Oct. 25, 2020 at her home. She was born in Bay City, Texas, on July 27, 1943, the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances A. (Zernicek) Huggins. She was married to James Earl Balling who preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 2020. Family will gather at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport, for a private tribute to Mary Ann's life. To share your fondest memories of Mary Ann or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
