Mary Ann Balling, 77, of Coudersport, passed away Sunday Oct. 25, 2020 at her home. She was born in Bay City, Texas, on July 27, 1943, the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances A. (Zernicek) Huggins. She was married to James Earl Balling who preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 2020. Family will gather at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport, for a private tribute to Mary Ann's life.