Mary Ann H. Wengert, 77, of Upper Grimes Road, Port Allegany, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. Friends are invited to a graveside service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, in McKean Memorial Park, Lewis Run, with the Rev. Bruce Moses officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.