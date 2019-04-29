Mary Jane Baxter, 83, of Port Allegany, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, after a short illness.
Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, in St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, with the Rev. David Vogel, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorials can be made to the St. Gabriel's Church Mem. Fund or Friedsam Mem. Library at St. Bonaventure University. Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
