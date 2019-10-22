Home

POWERED BY

Services
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
120 Academy St.
Shinglehouse, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:45 AM
First Baptist Church
120 Academy St.
Shinglehouse, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
120 Academy St.
Shinglehouse, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY PERKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LOU PERKINS

Send Flowers
MARY LOU PERKINS Obituary
Mary Lou Perkins, 87, of Shinglehouse, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, after a long illness. Funeral services were held on Monday, Oct. 21, at the First Baptist Church, Shinglehouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 68, Shinglehouse, PA 16748 or to Cole Memorial Home Health and Hospice, 102-108 South Main Street, Coudersport, PA 16915. Mary Lou had entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences, share a fond memory or view a video tribute of Mary Lou, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.