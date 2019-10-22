|
|
|
Mary Lou Perkins, 87, of Shinglehouse, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, after a long illness. Funeral services were held on Monday, Oct. 21, at the First Baptist Church, Shinglehouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 68, Shinglehouse, PA 16748 or to Cole Memorial Home Health and Hospice, 102-108 South Main Street, Coudersport, PA 16915. Mary Lou had entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences, share a fond memory or view a video tribute of Mary Lou, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019