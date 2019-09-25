Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY LOU LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LOU R. LEWIS

Send Flowers
MARY LOU R. LEWIS Obituary
Mary Lou R. Lewis, 85, of Coudersport, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in her home. A private service will be held at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Burial will be in Mills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Patterson Cancer Center, c/o Cole Memorial Hospital, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915 or Teacher's Pet Rescue, 19 Blackberry Lane, Coudersport, PA 16915. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY LOU's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.