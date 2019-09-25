|
|
|
Mary Lou R. Lewis, 85, of Coudersport, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in her home. A private service will be held at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Burial will be in Mills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Patterson Cancer Center, c/o Cole Memorial Hospital, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915 or Teacher's Pet Rescue, 19 Blackberry Lane, Coudersport, PA 16915. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019