MARY T. (WUKITSCH) MILLER
1911 - 2020
Mary T. Miller, 109, of Wellsboro, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov.18, in St. Patrick's R.C. Church, 327 Greenwich St., Belvidere, N.J. Burial will be in Hollywood Memorial Park and Cemetery, Union, N.J. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
