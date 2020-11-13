Mary T. Miller, 109, of Wellsboro, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov.18, in St. Patrick's R.C. Church, 327 Greenwich St., Belvidere, N.J. Burial will be in Hollywood Memorial Park and Cemetery, Union, N.J. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
