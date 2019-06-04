Max C. "Grumpy" Greeley, Jr., 88, a longtime resident of Roulette, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019.
A celebration of Max's life will be held at the VFW Post 6391 in Port Allegany at a date and time to be announced.
Max's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Max, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from June 4 to June 11, 2019