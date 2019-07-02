Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life for Max C. Greeley, Jr., 88, of Roulette, Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Port Allegany VFW pavilion, rain or shine. At 1 p.m. a eulogy will be held with Melissa Rae Smoker officiating. The Honor Guard will accord military honors immediately following. Max's family entrusted his care to Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from July 2 to July 9, 2019