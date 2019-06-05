Maxine J. Shear, 102, a long-time resident of Coudersport, passed away at UPMC-Cole, Coudersport, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8, at 2 p.m. at the First United Presbyterian Church, 402 North Main St., Coudersport, with the Rev. Don R. Caskey and the Rev. Warren B. Cederholm, officiating. Burial will follow in Eulalia Cemetery, Coudersport. To share your fondest memories of Maxine or to sign her guestbook, visit www.thomasfickinger.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from June 5 to June 12, 2019