Home

POWERED BY

Services
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Resources
More Obituaries for MELANIE RATHBUN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MELANIE V. "MEL" RATHBUN

Send Flowers
MELANIE V. "MEL" RATHBUN Obituary
Melanie V. "Mel" Rathbun, 78, of Chrystal, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, after a short illness.
Private funeral services were held at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, officiating.
For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Mel, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MELANIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -