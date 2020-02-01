|
Melinda M. Lovel, 47, of Westfield, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in her home. Friends may call at the People's Church of Potter Brook, 62 Rte. 49, Westfield, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 2–4 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 4 p.m. The Rev. Gene Jones will officiate. Burial will be in Lovel Cemetery, Clymer Township. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
