Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share MELVIN's life story with friends and family

Share MELVIN's life story with friends and family

Melvin B. Hershey, 94, of Coudersport, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Friends may call at the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49W, Ulysses, on Sunday, Nov. 29, from 1:30 – 3 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 3 p.m. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. The Rev. Frank Mickle, Pastor, will officiate. A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30, at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg. Memorials may be made to Gold Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store