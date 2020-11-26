1/
MELVIN B. HERSHEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MELVIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin B. Hershey, 94, of Coudersport, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Friends may call at the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49W, Ulysses, on Sunday, Nov. 29, from 1:30 – 3 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 3 p.m. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. The Rev. Frank Mickle, Pastor, will officiate. A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30, at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg. Memorials may be made to Gold Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Calling hours
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Gold Church
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved