Melvin B. Hershey, 94, of Coudersport, formerly of Paradise, Lancaster County, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport. Born July 17, 1926, in Gordonville, he was the son of Clyde and Lila Good Hershey.
On Sept. 22, 1949, in Strasburg, he married the former Alma L. Rohrer, who predeceased him on Nov. 1, 2012. He and Alma operated a dairy farm in Coudersport for many years. Melvin and his wife were instrumental in starting the Sweden Hill Community Church in Potter County. He was a member of the Gold Church.
Surviving are four children, Fred Rohrer (Mildred) Hershey of Huntsville, Ala., Rodney Lee (Joanna) Hershey of Roulette, Connie Marie (Russell) Knight of Coudersport, and Sherri Ann (Jeff) Gilbert of Ephrata; a daughter-in-law, Laurel Hershey of Coudersport; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Kenneth (Joanne) Hershey of Bridgewater, Vermont and Betty Frey of Lancaster; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Philip Lynn Hershey, on Sept. 11, 2015 and two siblings, Edwin G. Hershey and Janet Erb.
Friends called at the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49W, Ulysses, on Sunday, Nov. 29, from 1:30 – 3 p.m., with Funeral Services at 3 p.m. The Rev. Frank Mickle, Pastor, officiated. A graveside service was held 1:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30, at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg. Memorials may be made to Gold Church, 2402 SR 49W, Ulysses, PA 16948. Arrangements were under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.