Melvin L. Lowrey, 80, of Gaines, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Monday, Sept. 9, from 12 – 2 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 2.p.m. The Rev. David R. Brelo will officiate. Burial will be in Parker Hill Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to God's New Beginnings Church, 104 East Main St., Harrison Valley, PA 16927. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019