Merle Dale "Chip" Clark, 63, of Shinglehouse, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in UPMC Cole Skilled Nursing and Rehab Unit, Coudersport, after a long illness.
In keeping with Chip's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring/summer of 2020 at a place and date to be announced.
Chip's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, 2019