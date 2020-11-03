1/1
MILES E. "SAM" COOPER
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MILES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miles E. "Sam" Cooper, 79, of Coudersport, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.
Sam was born on July 5, 1941, in Manheim, the son of the late Elmer S. and Martha M. (Breidenstine) Cooper. He was married to the former Lynn Yecker on Dec, 14, 1979 and they have celebrated 40 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, Lynn, Sam is survived by four children, David (Sonia) Cooper of Virginia Beach, Va., Matthew (Alexandra) Cooper of Santa Barbara, Calif., Susan (Long) Nguyen of Lancaster and Michael (Cassandra) Cooper of Myrtle Beach, .SC.; six grandsons; Mason, Miles, Brody, Ronin, Joseph and Michael and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Cooper and a sister, Kathryn Ruhl.
Sam was a life member of the Elstonville Sportsmen's Association, Manheim and had a love for the outdoors, all animals and traveling around the United States.
In keeping with Sam's wishes there will be no visitation and a private celebration will be held by the family at a later date.
Family suggest memorial contributions in Sam's name be made to the Teacher's Pet Rescue, 19 Blackberry Lane, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Sam was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport, with his arrangements.
To share your fondest memories of Sam or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home Ltd.
210 North East Street
Coudersport, PA 16915
(814) 274-8888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved