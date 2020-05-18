NAATJE "NANCY" (OKHUYSEN) ARBEIDER
1942 - 2020
Naatje "Nancy" (Okhuysen) Arbeider, 77, of Germania, formerly of North Brunswick, N.J., passed away surrounded by family Monday May 11, 2020 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born Dec. 12, 1942, in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Naatje was the daughter of the late Arie and Theodora (Broekman) Okhuysen.
On Sept. 16, 1963 she married Adriaan A. Arbeider who passed away in 2018.
Naatje became a proud American citizen in 1974. She was employed as the Food Service Manager of the North Brunswick Township School District and the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, in New Brunswick, N.J., before retiring in 1997. She enjoyed traveling with her husband all over the world, visiting with family and friends and spending time with her dog, T.J.
Surviving are her son, Daniel A. Arbeider and his wife Christina of Orefield; grandson, Adriaan J. Arbeider of Orefield; her brothers, Jacobus, Theodorus, Hendrikus and Arie; her sisters, Hendrika, Adriana and Anneke.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, no public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from May 18 to May 28, 2020.
May 15, 2020
I enjoyed having Nancy as a neighbor, and seeing her walk her dog. May she rest in peace.
Curtis Shiflett
Neighbor
May 15, 2020
My heartfelt condolences. May the family find comfort in God who will listen to your prayers.
May 15, 2020
A very proud American and a lover of family and friends! A heart of gold. She will be missed by many.May she rest in Gods memory.
Sympathy and prayers.
Jennie L.
