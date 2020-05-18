Naatje "Nancy" (Okhuysen) Arbeider, 77, of Germania, formerly of North Brunswick, N.J., passed away surrounded by family Monday May 11, 2020 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born Dec. 12, 1942, in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Naatje was the daughter of the late Arie and Theodora (Broekman) Okhuysen.
On Sept. 16, 1963 she married Adriaan A. Arbeider who passed away in 2018.
Naatje became a proud American citizen in 1974. She was employed as the Food Service Manager of the North Brunswick Township School District and the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, in New Brunswick, N.J., before retiring in 1997. She enjoyed traveling with her husband all over the world, visiting with family and friends and spending time with her dog, T.J.
Surviving are her son, Daniel A. Arbeider and his wife Christina of Orefield; grandson, Adriaan J. Arbeider of Orefield; her brothers, Jacobus, Theodorus, Hendrikus and Arie; her sisters, Hendrika, Adriana and Anneke.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, no public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from May 18 to May 28, 2020.