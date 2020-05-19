Nancy J. Francis, 82, of Andrews Settlement, died Friday, May 15, 2020. A private funeral will be held at the Andrews Settlement Baptist Church. Burial will be in Andrews Settlement Cemetery. The funeral will be video recorded for the public and posted Thursday on www.olneyfoust.com at the bottom of Nancy's obituary page. Memorials may be made to Andrews Settlement Baptist Church, Attn: roof fund, 2224 Peet Brook Road, Genesee, PA 16923. Arrangements are being handled by Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from May 19 to May 28, 2020.