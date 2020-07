Norma V. Dimon, 94, of Galeton, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in her home. Cremation was at Olney-Foust Crematory, Ulysses. A private memorial service will be held at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. The Rev. John Prouty will officiate. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Gale Hose Ambulance. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com