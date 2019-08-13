Home

Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
250 Pinnacle Road
Rochester, NY
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Ulysses Cemetery
Ulysses, PA
View Map
NORMAN C. REYNOLDS

Norman C. Reynolds, 80, of Rochester, N.Y., died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Aug.16, in Pinnacle Lutheran Church, 250 Pinnacle Road, Rochester, N.Y. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, in Ulysses Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019
