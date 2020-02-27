|
Nyfodora "Nora" Bitchakas passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Fairivew Cemetery, Port Allegany, with the Rev. Father Soterios Rousakis officiating,
Local arrangements are under the direction of Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, PA.
Condolences can be made at switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020