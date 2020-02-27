Home

POWERED BY

Services
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Port Allegany, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nyfodora Bitchakas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nyfodora ""Nora"" Bitchakas

Send Flowers
Nyfodora ""Nora"" Bitchakas Obituary
Nyfodora "Nora" Bitchakas passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Fairivew Cemetery, Port Allegany, with the Rev. Father Soterios Rousakis officiating,
Local arrangements are under the direction of Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, PA.
Condolences can be made at switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nyfodora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -