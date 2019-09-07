Home

O'RIANNA J. MANNING


2014 - 2019
O'RIANNA J. MANNING Obituary
O'rianna J. Manning, 5, of Smethport, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 in her home. Born Feb. 6, 2014, in Coudersport, she was the daughter of William C. and Kassandra L. Hunt Manning, Jr. A fighter, O'rianna battled illness for over four years. She was loved very much. Services will be private. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. Memorials may be made to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 7 to Sept. 14, 2019
