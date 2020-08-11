Onalie J. Jones Austin, 88, of Shinglehouse, formerly of Eldred, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Bradford Manor, Bradford, after a long illness. Family and friends called on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, followed by a time of remembrance. Arrangements were entrusted to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences or share a fond memory of Onalie, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.