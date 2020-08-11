1/
ONALIE J. (JONES) AUSTIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ONALIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Onalie J. Jones Austin, 88, of Shinglehouse, formerly of Eldred, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Bradford Manor, Bradford, after a long illness. Family and friends called on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, followed by a time of remembrance. Arrangements were entrusted to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences or share a fond memory of Onalie, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved