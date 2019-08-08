Home

Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
View Map
PAIGE B. COATES


1937 - 2019
PAIGE B. COATES Obituary
Paige B. Coates, 82, of Ulysses, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 from 10 – 11 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m. The Rev. David K. Ford will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook. Memorials may be made to Coates Heritage House, Elkland, PA 16920. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019
