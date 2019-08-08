|
Paige B. Coates, 82, of Ulysses, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 from 10 – 11 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m. The Rev. David K. Ford will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook. Memorials may be made to Coates Heritage House, Elkland, PA 16920. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019