Parker James Sprouse, 13, of Gaines, died Friday, March 22, 2019.
Friends may call at First Presbyterian Church, Galeton, on Tuesday, March 26, from 9–11 a.m., with Funeral Services following at 11 a.m. The Rev. Sherry Elliott and the Rev. Thadius Sales will co-officiate.
Burial will be in West Hill Cemetery, Galeton. Memorials may be made to the Galeton Public Library, 5 Park Lane, Galeton, PA 16922. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2019