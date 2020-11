Patricia A. Barber, 79, of Third Street, Roulette, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in UPMC Hamot, Erie. Private visitation and graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made @ www.switzerfuneralhome.com.