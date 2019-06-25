Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann (Maczuzak) Petrisek. View Sign Service Information Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc. 105 North Main Street Port Allegany , PA 16743 (814)-642-2621 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann (Maczuzak) Petrisek of Port Allegany, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Monroeville, as a result of post-surgical complications.

Pat was one of 12 children born in Slickville, Westmoreland County, Sept. 27, 1938 to Peter and Catherine (Haverlation) Maczuzak.

Baptized into the Saint Mary's Ukrainian Greek-Orthodox Catholic Church in Latrobe, Pat was a devout Catholic and an active member of the congregation at Gabriel the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Port Allegany.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers; Peter Maczuzak Jr., John (Janet) Maczuzak, and three sisters; Joanne Maczuzak, Mary (George) Kadash and Catherine (Daniel) Luketich.

She is survived by three sisters; Olga Miklusak of Winter Park, Fla., Helen (Frank) Novince, Portage Ind., Sonia (Frank) Vernalis of Portage, Ind.; and three brothers; Michael (Mary Jane) Maczuzak, Painesville, Ohio, Paul (Barbara) Maczuzak, Bentleyville, and Theodore Maczuzak, East Norriton.

A loving, kind, and supportive mother, Pat is survived by three children; Christopher (Jennifer) Petrisek of Murrysville., Mary Catherine (Randall) Cooper of O'Fallon, Mo., and Susan Elaine (Michael) Lee of State College.

Pat had eight grandchildren; Marcus (Cathleen) Petrisek; Miranda (Colten) Lindberg, Samuel, and Amelia Cooper; and Katie, Christian, Johannah, and Nathan Lee.

She also had three great-grandchildren; Lillian Petrisek, Chloe and Cooper Lindberg.

Pat moved to Port Allegany in 1962 and worked as a secretary at the Port Allegany Jr.-Sr. High School for 27 years.

Friends and family will be received at Gabriel the Archangel Roman Catholic Church on Arnold Avenue in Port Allegany Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m., followed by a burial Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Port Allegany. A reception at the St. Gabriel's social hall will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, Pat asked that donations be made to the Port Allegany Volunteer Fire Department, the S.W.

Pat's children would like to offer our sincere thanks to Pat's family and friends for the outpouring of sympathy and support they have been given.

Online condolence may be made at <www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Port Allegany.



Patricia Ann (Maczuzak) Petrisek of Port Allegany, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Monroeville, as a result of post-surgical complications.Pat was one of 12 children born in Slickville, Westmoreland County, Sept. 27, 1938 to Peter and Catherine (Haverlation) Maczuzak.Baptized into the Saint Mary's Ukrainian Greek-Orthodox Catholic Church in Latrobe, Pat was a devout Catholic and an active member of the congregation at Gabriel the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Port Allegany.She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers; Peter Maczuzak Jr., John (Janet) Maczuzak, and three sisters; Joanne Maczuzak, Mary (George) Kadash and Catherine (Daniel) Luketich.She is survived by three sisters; Olga Miklusak of Winter Park, Fla., Helen (Frank) Novince, Portage Ind., Sonia (Frank) Vernalis of Portage, Ind.; and three brothers; Michael (Mary Jane) Maczuzak, Painesville, Ohio, Paul (Barbara) Maczuzak, Bentleyville, and Theodore Maczuzak, East Norriton.A loving, kind, and supportive mother, Pat is survived by three children; Christopher (Jennifer) Petrisek of Murrysville., Mary Catherine (Randall) Cooper of O'Fallon, Mo., and Susan Elaine (Michael) Lee of State College.Pat had eight grandchildren; Marcus (Cathleen) Petrisek; Miranda (Colten) Lindberg, Samuel, and Amelia Cooper; and Katie, Christian, Johannah, and Nathan Lee.She also had three great-grandchildren; Lillian Petrisek, Chloe and Cooper Lindberg.Pat moved to Port Allegany in 1962 and worked as a secretary at the Port Allegany Jr.-Sr. High School for 27 years.Friends and family will be received at Gabriel the Archangel Roman Catholic Church on Arnold Avenue in Port Allegany Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m., followed by a burial Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Port Allegany. A reception at the St. Gabriel's social hall will follow the service.In lieu of flowers, Pat asked that donations be made to the Port Allegany Volunteer Fire Department, the S.W. Smith Memorial Library, and the St. Gabriel's Memorial Fund.Pat's children would like to offer our sincere thanks to Pat's family and friends for the outpouring of sympathy and support they have been given.Online condolence may be made at < http://www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Port Allegany. Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from June 25 to July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Potter Leader-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close