Patricia Eva Belanger, 57 of Coudersport, passed away Thursday June 18, 2020 at the Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport. Patricia was born March 2, 1963, in Waterbury, Conn., the daughter of the late Eleanor (Kurtz) Paluskas. She was the wife of Harold Belanger. There will be no visitation or services. The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home 210 North East St. Coudersport, PA 16915 with her arrangements.To share your fondest memories of Patricia or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jun. 23 to Jul. 2, 2020.