|
|
Patricia L. (Ringwalt) Wilhelm, 69, of Coudersport, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at UPMC Susquehanna.
Patricia was married to Robert Joseph Wilhelm, who survives, for 49 years.
Patricia was born in Ravenna, Ohio on June 30, 1950, the daughter of the late Paul and Grace (Smith) Ringwalt.
She was a member of the Gospel Tabernacle Church, Coudersport.
In addition to her husband Robert, she is survived by one son; Jon Robert Wilhelm (Chelle) of Coudersport, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four brothers and two sisters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.
Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019