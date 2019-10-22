Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home Ltd
1002 Allegheny St
Jersey Shore, PA 17740
(570) 398-1730
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Wilhelm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. (Ringwalt) Wilhelm


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia L. (Ringwalt) Wilhelm Obituary
Patricia L. (Ringwalt) Wilhelm, 69, of Coudersport, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at UPMC Susquehanna.
Patricia was married to Robert Joseph Wilhelm, who survives, for 49 years.
Patricia was born in Ravenna, Ohio on June 30, 1950, the daughter of the late Paul and Grace (Smith) Ringwalt.
She was a member of the Gospel Tabernacle Church, Coudersport.
In addition to her husband Robert, she is survived by one son; Jon Robert Wilhelm (Chelle) of Coudersport, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four brothers and two sisters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.
Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now